Hrithik Roshan writes sweet birthday wish for sister Pashmina Roshan; calls her 'brightest star in the room'

Hrithik Roshan is a family man and shares a close bond with all the members. He is particularly close to his sister Pashmina Roshan who recently celebrated her birthday. On this special occasion, the War actor took to social media to share a picture of her and pen a heartfelt note wishing her a happy birthday. Let's find out more.

Hrithik Roshan wishes happy birthday to Pashmina Roshan

Today, on November 11th, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram to wish happy birthday to his sister Pashmina Roshan. Sharing a picture of her, the actor wrote: "The brightest star in the room for a reason. You shine with a light made from spirit and soul Pash! HAPPY BIRTHDAY Have the most amazing year ahead !! Love you (red heart emoji)"

Check out his post!

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad attended Pashmina Roshan's retro-themed birthday bash

Pashmina Roshan's birthday bash was attended by Hrithik and his lady love Saba Azad among others. The birthday bash of musician Rajesh Roshan was retro-themed. Hrithik shared some incredible pictures from the event and captioned them: "Of gangsters and molls and gumshoes and mafia dons last night was a vintage lark! Happy birthday Pash."

A day before on November 10th, Saba Azad also took to her Instagram stories to wish Pashmina. She shared some pics of the birthday girl and penned, "Happy birthday to the cutest of all cutlets!! @pashminaroshan". In another picture, the duo can be seen enjoying a vacation in some wintery place. Its caption was, “And the sweetest ray of pure sunshine in our lives @pashminaroshan."

Workwise, Hrithik was last seen in the 2022 action thriller film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He is now gearing up for Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is planned to be released theatrically on Republic Day 2024. Apart from that, he is also doing War 2 with Ayan Mukerji.

