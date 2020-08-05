  • facebook
Hrithik Roshan's birthday wish for Taapsee Pannu leaves her surprised; Says 'I don't know how to respond'

Hrithik Roshan's sweet wish for Taapsee Pannu has left the actress surprised. She added that she doesn't know how to respond.
A few days ago Taapsee Pannu celebrated her 33rd birthday, and while social media was flooded with wishes and kind messages for the actress on her special day, there was one particular wish that went viral and left the ‘Thappad’ actress dumbfounded. That unexpected wish came from Hrithik Roshan on Twitter and he called himself a fan of the actress. The actor also wished her a super-duper year ahead. This came as a pleasant surprise for the actress.  

Taking to his Twitter profile, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Happy birthday to you @taapsee . From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug.” The actress in the past had admitted to having a huge crush on the Krrish actor, and seeing his tweet to her on her birthday left her elated. The actress who was amazed replied to his tweet with an equally sweet tweet saying, “Ok this is one message I am totally dumbfounded with. Don’t know exactly how to respond but this becomes my previous birthday gift. You know how much I adore you so no need to reiterate.thank you." Alongside her message, she added a heart emoticon. 

Here is Taapsee's post: 

Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actor will soon be seen on the big screen in the fourth installment of the Krrish series. Directed, written, and produced by Rakesh Roshan, the superhero series sees Hrithik playing the lead role. As for Taapsee, she will be seen in Haseen Dillruba and will be starring alongside Vikrant Massey, Hansika Motwani and Taher Shabbir. 

ALSO READ: Team Kangana Ranaut talks about 'silly ex' after Hrithik Roshan wishes Taapsee Pannu on her birthday

