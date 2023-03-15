Hrithik Roshan’s character in Fighter: Director Siddharth Anand drops a massive UPDATE

Hrithik Roshan, the celebrated Bollywood star, and hitmaker Siddharth Anand are set to join hands once again, for the highly anticipated project, Fighter. The project, which is touted to be the first-ever aerial action movie to be made in the Indian film industry, started rolling last year. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand recently wrapped up the third schedule of the film in Hyderabad, recently. Now, in his recent interview with India Today, director Siddharth opened up about Fighter and Hrithik's role in the film.

Siddharth Anand spills beans on Hrithik Roshan's role in Fighter

In his chat with India Today, director Siddharth Anand revealed that Hrithik Roshan's character in the film - Patty - is entirely different from the actor's characters from Bang Bang! and War. "This is my third film with Hrithik Roshan, and each of my characters has been entirely different. Rajveer (from Bang Bang!) and Kabir (from War) are two different people and their personalities are completely opposite. Patty, the character that he is playing in Fighter – he has made it his own," stated the talented filmmaker.

The director also heaped praises on Hrithik Roshan, for his dedication towards his characters and impeccable acting skills. "And Hrithik is like a chameleon. He just adapts and becomes that character for that whole year. He brings a certain genuineness to the role, that can last throughout a franchise. So, it is not just made up for that moment, he totally becomes that person," added Siddharth Anand.

Check out Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand's picture below:

About Fighter

The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an out-and-out action film, marks Hrithik Roshan's first onscreen collaboration with the renowned actress Deepika Padukone. Both Hrithik and Deepika are reportedly playing Fighter pilots in the film, which features veteran actor Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The Siddharth Anand directorial features a stellar star cast including Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others in the supporting roles. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by Marflix Pictures.