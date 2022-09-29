Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina calls Vikram Vedha 'incredible': Walked out of theatre feeling proud

Hrithik Roshan returns to the big screen after 3 long years with Vikram Vedha, which reunites him with Saif Ali Khan after two decades. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on 30 September 2022. It is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram Vedha is written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, who also helmed the original part.

Now, Hrithik's cousin sister Pashmina Roshan took to her Instagram handle and reviewed Vikram Vedha. Sharing a picture with the Krrish actor, she captioned it: "This is the Duggu bhaiya I know, who nurtures everything with so much love, care and consideration that it becomes engraved in every atom of his surrounding. Always striving to be a better version of himself- I can see it all in every expression on Vedha's face. The actor in me finds this empowering."