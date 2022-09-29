Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina calls Vikram Vedha 'incredible': Walked out of theatre feeling proud
Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan shared her review of Vikram Vedha on social media.
Hrithik Roshan returns to the big screen after 3 long years with Vikram Vedha, which reunites him with Saif Ali Khan after two decades. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on 30 September 2022. It is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram Vedha is written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, who also helmed the original part.
Now, Hrithik's cousin sister Pashmina Roshan took to her Instagram handle and reviewed Vikram Vedha. Sharing a picture with the Krrish actor, she captioned it: "This is the Duggu bhaiya I know, who nurtures everything with so much love, care and consideration that it becomes engraved in every atom of his surrounding. Always striving to be a better version of himself- I can see it all in every expression on Vedha's face. The actor in me finds this empowering."
She continued, "The little sister in me walked out of the theatre feeling PROUD. To the team of Vikram Vedha: Take a bow. What an incredible film. To the audience: it’s out in theaters tomorrow, what are y’all waiting for? Book your tickets now!!!" Reacting to the post, Hrithik commented: "How sweet pash …. I feel encouraged. love you." Vikram Vedha is backed by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, Bhushan Kumar under T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment.
Check it out:
Meanwhile, Pashmina is making her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound co-starring Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal in key roles. It is the sequel of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's teen-romance Ishq Vishk, which was released in 2003. To note, Ishq Vishk Rebound will come with an upgraded version of love in a generation that finds relationships on apps.
