Hrithik Roshan's EPIC expression for call that could have been a WhatsApp text makes Abhishek Bachchan LOL

Btown stars often use their social media handles to engage with their fans and showcase their personal life. Among those who often share glimpses from their lives, Hrithik Roshan seems to have a special connection with fans. Keeping up with this, on Friday, Hrithik has now shared a hilarious photo for all his fans who, like him, may not like taking calls. The hilarious expression of the Fighter star has left not just fans but even Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan in splits.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared a photo in which he could be seen making a funny face. The WAR actor is seen clad in a grey tee with a matching cap. He is seen holding a phone to his ear and while listening to the caller on the other side, Hrithik is seen making a hilarious face for the camera. Sharing the photo, Hrithik wrote, "This call could have been a whatsapp message." Seeing the photo, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a laughter emoticon in the comments. Varun Dhawan dropped an applause emoticon. Ayushmann Khurrana also could not stop laughing on the expression.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently shared a glimpse of his weekend diaries on social media when he was spending time with Suranika and Pashmina Roshan. The Sunday-ing photo that Hrithik had shared left netizens in awe of his relaxed mood.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The film is an aerial action film that is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster that stars Vijay Sethupathy and R Madhavan.

