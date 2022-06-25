Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan comments on his girlfriend Saba Azad's post: 'So pretty Saboo'

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan’s relationship has been making a lot of noise. The two were rumoured to be dating for quite a while but they didn’t publicly accept or deny it. They were spotted together on numerous occasions, but it was not until the two attended Karan Johar’s birthday bash together last month that the dating rumours reached their peak. Around the same time, a photo of Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan, and Arslan Goni posing together broke the internet and confirmed their relationship statuses. An interesting development to the already interesting equation occurred when Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne commented on his girlfriend Saba Azad’s Instagram post.

Saba Azad is an active user of Instagram and uses it to share her daily updates. She shared an advertisement post but what caught our eye was Sussanne Khan’s sweet comment under her post. Sussanne commented, “So pretty Saboo” with emoticons to show love. Her comment indicates that Hrithik’s ex-wife and his girlfriend are quite good friends and it is certainly pleasant news. This public display of affection has given fans and admirers a lot to cheer about.

Have a look at Sussanne Khan’s comment under Saba Azad’s Instagram Post:

Saba Azad has been a part of family get-togethers organised by the Roshans. Recently, Hrithik Roshan’s father and ace director Rakesh Roshan shared a photo from Eshaan Roshan’s birthday bash and Saba was a part of the celebration too. It is to be seen when the power couple takes their relationship to the next level.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan after his 2019 blockbuster War, will be seen in Vikram Vedha’s official Hindi remake alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is one of the most awaited movies of the year. After Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter which will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Saba Azad was last seen in The Rocket Boys. Her next feature project is Minimum.

