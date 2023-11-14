Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan pens powerful note for ‘lionhearts’ kids; beau Arslan Goni reacts

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan called it quits in 2013. However, despite their separation what remains consistent is their unbreakable friendship and admiration towards each other. The two have been co-parenting their kids and are often seen hanging out together. Most recently, Sussanne Khan posted an endearing note for her kids on Diwali and her boyfriend, Arslan Goni had an ‘adorable’ reaction to the post.

Sussanne Khan pens powerful note for her kids on Diwali

It seems Diwali celebrations are still on for Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan’s wife, Sussanne Khan. Recently taking to her social media, Sussanne posted a heartwarming video for her ‘lionhearts’. The endearing video clip features her sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, along with others. The video gives glimpses into various trips of the coolest mama with her sons and other family members.

Along with the video, she penned a sweet note which reads, “Have no fear for giving in…Have no fear for giving over…You’d better know that..in the end…It’s better to say too much,Than never to say what you need to say again.. Life is a series of your stories, Be a zillion percent YOU and that is your Super Power. You Do ‘YOU’ unapologetically (accompanied by halo, blue cap and maple leaf emoji) here is to My Lionhearts (accompanied by high five emoji) Happy Diwali.. Be the Light and Love and give back keeping that lionheart intact (accompanied by yellow hearts)

Have a look:

Sussanne Khan's witty reply to beau Arslan Goni's reaction

Minutes after the post was shared, Sussanne’s beau, Arslan Goni had quite a sweet reaction to the post as he wrote, “Adorable you all look”

In response to this, the interior fashion designer had quite a witty reply as she wrote, “it’s the air (smiling face with hearts emoji and squinting face with tongue emoji) in the comments section.

About Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

For those living under the rocks, after dating for four years, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in the year 2000. However, nearly 13 years after their marriage, the couple parted their ways.

Hrithik Roshan found love yet again in Who’s Your Gynac actress Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan, on the other hand, is dating popular actor Arslan Goni. He is also the brother of TV actor Aly Goni.

