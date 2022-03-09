Hrithik Roshan's family 'fond' of rumoured GF Saba Azad, duo 'very much into each other'

A rumoured couple in B-Town that has been making news ever since they were first spotted on a dinner date in the city is Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. The duo has been spotted a couple of times in the city together and every time they have been snapped, it has left fans curious about them. Now, amid rumours of Hrithik and Saba's relationship, a recent report quoted a common friend of the rumoured couple about their marriage and family's approval.

In a recent India Today report, a common friend of the War actor and Rocket Boys star spoke about their bonding. The common friend revealed that Hrithik and Saba are 'very much into each other'. Not just this, the common friend also claimed that the War star's family is also quite fond of Saba and her musical work. As per the report, the friend also commented on the rumoured couple's marriage and went on to mention that Hrithik and Saba are 'certainly together' but not 'rushing' things.

The common friend told India Today, "Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are very much into each other. Hrithik's family has taken to Saba quite well. In fact, just like Hrithik, they are quite fond of Saba's musical work. Recently, when she visited Hrithik's home, she did an impromptu singing and jiving session, which the family and Hrithik thoroughly enjoyed."

Meanwhile, recently, the Fighter actor commented on a gorgeous photo of Saba where she had donned a vintage look. Not just this, he previously also gave Saba a shout-out for her gig in Pune with Imaad Shah. Needless to say, every time the two engage in social media exchange or are spotted together, fans get excited.

