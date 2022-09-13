Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan reveals watching Vikram Vedha, has THIS to say about the film
Here's how Rakesh Roshan reacted after watching Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha.
All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan ever since their movie Viram Vedha was announced. After the teaser received an amazing response from the audience, the makers released the trailer and it blew everyone away. We bet fans cannot wait to see these two step in the shoes of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the official Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Tamil movie of the same name. Now Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, who saw the film, has reacted to his son’s performance and could not stop praising him.
While talking to Bollywood Hungama Rakesh Roshan revealed that he has seen Vikram Vedha and felt that it’s a very 'intelligently presented script' which shows that the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri have worked very hard. According to him, they have presented the plot in a very novel way and both Hrithik and Saif have done a tremendous job. Elaborating further, Rakesh Roshan revealed that when he saw the teaser of Vikram Vedha he was left speechless and his first reaction was to see the movie.
Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha- a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of thought-provoking stories.
Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.
