Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan reveals watching Vikram Vedha, has THIS to say about the film

All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan ever since their movie Viram Vedha was announced. After the teaser received an amazing response from the audience, the makers released the trailer and it blew everyone away. We bet fans cannot wait to see these two step in the shoes of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the official Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Tamil movie of the same name. Now Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, who saw the film, has reacted to his son’s performance and could not stop praising him.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama Rakesh Roshan revealed that he has seen Vikram Vedha and felt that it’s a very 'intelligently presented script' which shows that the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri have worked very hard. According to him, they have presented the plot in a very novel way and both Hrithik and Saif have done a tremendous job. Elaborating further, Rakesh Roshan revealed that when he saw the teaser of Vikram Vedha he was left speechless and his first reaction was to see the movie.