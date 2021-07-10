Hrithik Roshan's Fighter & Vikram Vedha remake with Saif Ali Khan to clash at the box office?

Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha remake with Saif Ali Khan is expected to release on the silver screen on September 30, 2022.

has been on a roll these days. After winning hearts with his performances in the 2019 release War, Bollywood’s Greek God has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He is set to collaborate with Siddharth Anand once again for Fighter opposite . And now, Hrithik is once again making the headlines for his next project. The superstar will soon be sharing the screen with in the Bollywood remake of Tamil action thriller Vikram Vedha.

According to media reports, while the Hindi remake will be helmed by Pushkar Gayathri, it is also slated to hit the screens on September 30 next year. Needless to say, the audience is quite excited about the Vikram Vedha remake. However, it has also led to speculations of the Vikram Vedha remake’s big clash with Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. For the uninitiated, Fighter, which will be India’s first aerial action franchise, was announced early this year and has also been eyeing for a September 30, 2022 release. However, with Siddharth Anand busy shooting for and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan, the industry insiders believe that Fighter might get postponed for release. However, the makers are yet to make the official announcement in this regard.

To note, Fighter will mark Deepika and Hrithik’s first project together and the fans are eagerly waiting to see them in one frame. On the other hand, Hrithik is also looking forward to work on the much awaited fourth installment of his superhero franchise Krrish with his daddy Rakesh Roshan.

Also Read: CONFIRMED: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha remake to release on Gandhi Jayanti 2022

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×