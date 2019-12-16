Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 to be remade in Hollywood? Read Deets

Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 is likely to be the first Bollywood film being remade in Hollywood.

starrer Super 30 hit the screens on July 12, 2019. The film tells the story of Anand Kumar, a mathematician hailing from Patna, who works his way through challenges towards success before running the Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants in the city. Hrithik Roshan plays the lead as he steps into the shoes of Anand Kumar. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film turned out to be critically acclaimed and sources say that it might become the first Bollywood film to be adapted into a Hollywood movie.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, A Hollywood major has shown interest in the subject, and writer Sanjiv Dutta is expected to pen the film in English once the casting for the protagonist is finalised. Another report says that officials from a production company in America met Shubhashish Sircar for production rights and discussed the prospects of the Hollywood remake. The film starring Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Tripathi originally might go international very soon.

The Hollywood remake is also believed to star the mathematical stalwart Anand Kumar himself as the story revolves around him. In an interview earlier, Anand Kumar had expressed his elation, saying that Hrithik Roshan has done complete justice to the film. The actor has got into the skin of his character and his brilliance surprises him. He felt like the people were looking at him in Hrithik's face on the screen.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in the fourth installment of Rakesh Roshan's franchise Krrish, reprising the role of superhero Krrish in the film. Krrish 4 is currently in its development stages and is slated for 2020 release.

