Hrithik Roshan's first portfolio was shot on the terrace under a tiny shade; Here's why

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved actors in the industry. He made his debut in Bollywood with Kaho Naa ... Pyaar Hai in 2000 and since then, there has been no looking back for him. Apart from his top-class acting skills, Hrithik is highly loved for his good looks. He is popularly known as the Greek God of Bollywood for obvious reasons. Recently, the celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared an interesting anecdote from Hrithik's early days. Dabboo revealed the details during the 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit.

Dabboo Ratnani reveals details from Hrithik Roshan's first portfolio

During the AMA session, Dabboo was asked if he had ever cancelled a shoot because of 'weather or when it just wasn’t working'. He recalled how it started raining during Hrithik's first shoot. He revealed that due to rain, they shot on the terrace under a tiny shade. Dabboo said, "During Hrithik’s first ever shoot (his portfolio), it started pouring unexpectedly… We still managed to shoot on the terrace under a tiny shade & got fantastic results… He didn’t mind getting soaked… There was zero fuss… He is as amazing even till today. Love his enthusiasm & professionalism."

The ace photographer also recalled another anecdote from his 2007 calendar shoot. He talked about clicking Hrithik during the shoot and called it 'challenging'. He said, "There was a shot with Hrithik where he was reading a newspaper and fall in a pool while he was doing that. Very interesting and challenging. It was for my 2007 calendar." When he was asked about his favourite celebrity and who he enjoys shooting with, he shared, "There are so many to choose from… But on the top of my mind, Hrithik pops up… He is truly fantastic & creative with photoshoots."

Work front

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. Currently, he is busy shooting for his next film, Fighter. India's first aerial action film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will hit theatres in January 2024.

