Hrithik Roshan's footwork in a new dance video makes Tiger Shroff feel he is 'untouchable'

Hrithik Roshan posted a dance video on his social media accounts and revealed that he wants to be around people who can dance for no reason on Tuesdays.

never fails to impress his fans with his dance movies. Always on the top of his game, the actor often leaves his followers in awe of him. Be it Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai to the recent Ghungroo from War, the Dhoom 2 actor has always only gotten better with his dancing skills. The perfection with which he moves his body only proves his love for this art. In a recent video the actor posted on his Twitter handle, he will surely make your jaws drop with his fantastic footwork. Even Tiger Shroff feels his War co-star is untouchable when it comes to dancing.

Hrithik can be seen doing some crazy dance moves in what appears to be his morning dance routine. From moonwalks to the twists, he has not left a single movement. The 34 seconds video is pure entertainment for all those who are missing to see the Krrish actor on the silver screen. It has already garnered more than 20 thousand views and counting.

Check it out:

On tuesdays I want to be around people who can dance for no reason. pic.twitter.com/eaBQlCpNge — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 13, 2021

In the video, Hrithik Roshan has used a monochrome sketch filter. He has captioned the video as, “On tuesdays I want to be around people who can dance for no reason.”

Although Hrithik's moves are killer, it was Tiger Shroff's comments that grabbed our attention. He commented, "Looking light af! untouchable".

At the end of the video, it was written, “Mera dance day”. Now, it is clear from this that for Hrithik, Tuesdays are dance days.

Hrithik Roshan can be seen wearing jumpers and a tee, and like always, he has completed his look with a cap. Netizens are going gaga over this video and have showered the actor with loads of compliments for that amazing footwork.

How did you like Hrithik Roshan’s dance moves in the video? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham & Akshay Kumar contending for lead in Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi remake?

Share your comment ×