Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad 'can hardly wait' for Vikram Vedha, shares new promo ft Saif Ali Khan

All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan ever since he announced his film Vikram Vedha. This film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. The trailer of the film was released recently and fans cannot wait for the film and to watch these two stars in a different avatar on the silver screen. Well, apart from the fans the one person who is super excited to watch the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor in this role is his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad who is often seen promoting Vikram Vedha on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories even today, Saba Azad shared a teaser of Vikram Vedha featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. It is a dialogue promo and we bet fans will not be able to wait to watch the movie. Sharing this Saba wrote, “Can’t hardly wait!” This is not the first time that Saba has showered love on her rumoured bae. Her excitement for the film is evident in her posts.