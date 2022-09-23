Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad 'can hardly wait' for Vikram Vedha, shares new promo ft Saif Ali Khan
Saba Azad expresses her excitement on Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Vikram Vedha's new promo.
All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan ever since he announced his film Vikram Vedha. This film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. The trailer of the film was released recently and fans cannot wait for the film and to watch these two stars in a different avatar on the silver screen. Well, apart from the fans the one person who is super excited to watch the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor in this role is his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad who is often seen promoting Vikram Vedha on her social media.
Taking to her Instagram stories even today, Saba Azad shared a teaser of Vikram Vedha featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. It is a dialogue promo and we bet fans will not be able to wait to watch the movie. Sharing this Saba wrote, “Can’t hardly wait!” This is not the first time that Saba has showered love on her rumoured bae. Her excitement for the film is evident in her posts.
Check out Saba Azad’s story:
Meanwhile, on the work front, both Hrithik and Saba have interesting projects in the pipeline. Apart from Gayatri and Pushkar’s Vikram Vedha, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name, Hrithik Roshan also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone. And Anil Kapoor. The actor keeps sharing his pictures as he is training hard for the film.
Talking about Saba Azad, she will be seen in Minimum and Rocket Boys 2.
