Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad joins Hrehaan-Hridaan, Pinkie for Rakesh Roshan’s birthday celebration-PIC

Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 74th birthday yesterday, on September 6, and yesterday, the veteran filmmaker shared a video of his birthday celebrations with his friends including Jeetendra Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Shashi Ranjan among others. The video went viral on social media, with fans sending love and birthday wishes to Rakesh Roshan. Now, he has shared yet another picture from his birthday celebration with his family members. He shared a happy group picture that featured him, his wife Pinkie Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Suranika, and Eshaan Roshan. The picture also featured Hrithik Roshan's sons Hrehaan-Hridaan, and the actor's ladylove Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan's ladylove Saba Azad joins Rakesh Roshan's birthday celebration with his family

On Thursday morning, Rakesh Roshan shared a lovely picture from his birthday celebration with his family. He is seen posing in the center, and is ready to cut the birthday cake. Pinkie Roshan is seen standing behind him. Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridaan are seen on either side of Pinkie, while Rajesh Roshan poses next to Rakesh Roshan. While Hrithik Roshan is missing from the picture, his ladylove Saba Azad was a part of the celebration, and she is seen posing behind Pashmina in the picture. The picture is too adorable! Sharing the snap, Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Thank you family for the countless memories we have made together." Check it out below!

Rakesh Roshan's birthday celebration with Jeetendra, Prem Chopra

In a video shared by Rakesh Roshan yesterday, his industry friends including Jeetendra Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Shashi Ranjan were seen singing the birthday song as the actor cut the cake. In his caption, Rakesh Roshan wrote that he has been friends with them for 50 years. "50yrs friendship (very rare) thankyou Jeetu & friends for bringing in my birthday. Gratitude," read the caption.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rakesh Roshan celebrates 74th birthday with Jeetendra, Prem Chopra; Serve major friendship goals