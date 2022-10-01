Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad calls him 'most hardworking human' post watching Vikram Vedha twice

All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan as their film Vikram Vedha released yesterday. Fans had been eagerly waiting to see the big face-off of these two stars on the silver screen and now that it is finally out, they cannot stop praising their performances. Social media is buzzing with good words about this Pushkar-Gayatri film and many celebs have taken to their social media handles to share their views about the film and the recent person to go gaga over Hrithik and Vikram Vedha is his girlfriend Saba Azad .

Taking to her Instagram stories Saba Azad shared a poster of Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha and wrote a note for her boyfriend. Saba wrote, “Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hardworking human I know – you make me so so proud Ro!!” In the next story she shared yet another poster of Vikram Vedha and wrote, “Congratulations to team #VikramVedha for a super engaging film – Iv seen it twice and I am going to see it again…and again!!”

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan

Meanwhile, recently, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were snapped in the city together on the day Vikram Vedha released. These two were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

