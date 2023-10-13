Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad claps back at troll saying she needs therapy: ‘I tend to agree’

Saba Azad recently grabbed the headlines as he took over the runway at a fashion event with her stunning moves. The Who’s Your Gynac actress, who is dating Hrithik Roshan, recently attended a fashion event during which she walked the ramp, and absolutely slayed it! Instead of walking the ramp, she danced across it and grooved to the beats of the music. Saba, who is one half of the electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink, was in her element, and while many praised her confidence, a few trolled her for dancing during the ramp walk. Now, she has responded to the haters who dropped mean comments in her DMs, and gave them an apt response.

Saba Azad gives it back to troll saying she needs therapy

Saba Azad shared screenshots of the nasty and mean messages that she received in her DMs, and they were absolutely uncalled for. One netizen wrote, “You need therapy.” Sharing a screenshot of the DM, Saba wrote that she tends to agree with him, and that everyone should get therapy in a world so filled with as ours. “Why yes, sir/madam spud!! I tend to agree and I get it on the regular as should everyone else for existing in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it!! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others :),’ wrote Saba.

Another troll sent her a message that read, “Are u mad.” The Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge actress wrote, “Yes Jaffar!! I really must be, to keep waking up everyday in the wake the constant hate being sent my way and thinking maybe today will be a better day and smiling and carrying on- I must be mad cause maybe the world is actually just filled with people such as yourself, who sit behind the safety of their screens adding nothing but hate into the world- that's your legacy, that's what you're gonna leave behind :) chew on that buddy!!”

Saba Azad was recently seen in the Amazon miniTv series Who’s Your Gynac. She was also seen in The Rocket Boys, starring Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh and Regina Cassandra.

