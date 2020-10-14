Hrithik Roshan's goofy expression as he sits nearby Sridevi on a film set in this throwback PIC is unmissable

Sridevi's fans often cherish her fond memories through some of her old pictures and videos on social media. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the actress that also features Hrithik Roshan.

will always be remembered as one of the finest and most beloved actresses of the Bollywood film industry. The legendary actress, unfortunately, passed away on February 24, 2018, leaving her followers and loved ones heartbroken. However, everyone still gets to cherish her fond memories on social media whenever a picture or video is shared on the same by someone. For instance, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the Mom actress from the sets of a movie.

What’s more interesting is that the old picture features not only Sridevi but also who was younger back then. The actor is seen striking a goofy expression while the Chandni actress feeds cake to a small girl. Well, there is no denying this fact the War star looks unrecognizable in the picture. On the other hand, Sridevi looks undeniably pretty in a lavender-colored saree as can be seen in the picture.

Check out the picture below:

Ok, this is too, too cute. iHrithik SrideviBKapoor during the making of Bhagwaan Daada.

Not sure what #HrithikRoshan is doing there!

BTW that's #Sridevi's younger sis #Srilatha on her right. Anyone know who else is in the pic? pic.twitter.com/AOhDyrvkHd — Sridevi (SrideviKapoor) July 27, 2019

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, he won hearts in 2019 with two of his movies Super 30 and War. His ardent fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his upcoming projects soon. Meanwhile, the actor has spent an ample amount of time with his family members amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. He has been sharing glimpses of the same on social media. A few days ago, the entire family came together to celebrate Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan’s birthday.

