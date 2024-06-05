Hrithik Roshan's Jodhaa Akbar co-star Nikitin Dheer recalls 'very bad experience' on set; reacts to rumors about Ashutosh Gowariker being upset

Nikitin Dheer has created a solid impression in the Hindi film industry by playing the role of a villain in several films like Dabangg 2, Chennai Express, Sooryavanshi, and more. The handsome hunk, who is the son of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, made his Bollywood debut with Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar alongside Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2008.

However, he says that working in a big-budget, much-loved film was a 'very bad' experience for him.

Nikitin Dheer on why Jodhaa Akbar was an unpleasant experience for him

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nikitin Dheer opened up about making his debut with Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Jodhaa Akbar. He said that working in the film made him feel like he had made a mistake. However, he signed Mission Istanbul after wrapping JA and had a great time shooting for it.

Talking about working in Jodhaa Akbar, he shared he worked hard physically and linguistically to prepare for the character of Sharifuddin Hussain and shot for 100 days. But he was disappointed when they got someone else to dub for his part.

Nikitin recalled that he flew back from Istanbul to dub for the film and made 90 phone calls to understand the plan, but none of his calls were answered by the production. The day he was supposed to return to Istanbul, he was told that somebody else dubbed for his part. "It made me very angry. And there are so many incidents like this,” he shared while mentioning that he didn't want to carry the burden of angst for a long time.

How did he come on board for Jodhaa Akbar?

Recalling the time he discussed Jodhaa Akbar with Ashutosh Gowariker, he shared that he was offered the role of a villain, but he had prepared to enter the industry as a hero. When Nikitin said he didn't want to be a villain, he was told it was a big opportunity for him because the film had Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the top stars after Dhoom 2.

Nikitin shared that he passed the screentest but wasn't sure about the role. That's when he discussed the opportunity with Saif Ali Khan, with whom he used to workout at the gym. He recalled that Saif was also preparing for his role in Omkara, which was totally against his image of the chocolate boy. When he asked for suggestions from Saif, the actor asked him to follow his gut and share if he had any reservations.

Ashutosh Gowariker was upset with Nikitin because he signed Mission Istanbul before Jodhaa Akbar's release?

When asked if Ashutosh Gowariker didn't like that Nikitin signed Mission Istanbul before Jodhaa Akbar's release, he said he wasn't aware of it. Nikitin said that he changed his look after finishing work on Jodhaa Akbar and started shooting for Mission Istanbul only after he was done with the historical film.

He also shared that an actor needs to keep moving from one film to another because there are no guarantees, especially when you have entered as a villain.

More about Jodhaa Akbar

Directed by Gowariker, Jodhaa Akbar was a historical romantic drama based on the love between Mughal emperor Akbar and Hindu princess Jodhaa Bai. Apart from Hrithik, Aishwarya, and Nikitin, the film also featured Sonu Sood, Raza Murad, Surendra Pal, and more.

The film was released in cinemas on Feb 15, 2008.

