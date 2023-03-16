Hrithik Roshan's Jodhaa Akhbar co-star Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at a gym in the US

Punjabi and Bollywood actor Aman Dhaliwal recently got attacked by a man while he was working out in a gym in America. The video from the gym has surfaced on the Internet and it has left everyone shocked. The actor has suffered multiple injuries across his torso. Reportedly, he is hospitalised currently and is recovering from the attack. The incident took place at around 9.20 am at Planet Fitness gym located at 3685 Grand Oaks in the US.

Aman Dhaliwal attacked in the US

In the video, the accused man is seen asking for water from people in the gym while holding Aman at knifepoint. He is heard saying, "Please respect us. Give me water, I need water". He kept repeating and asking for water. He was seen shouting 'You want to take advantage of me'. When Aman got an opportunity, he tried to knock the accused down with the help of other people in the gym. Aman is seen bleeding in the video. The visuals are quite upsetting and shocking.

Meanwhile, Aman has been a part of several Punjabi projects like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Ajj De Ranjhe and more. He has also worked in Bollywood films such as Jodhaa Akhbar co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Big Brother. Apart from films, Aman has also worked in TV shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Porus and Vighnaharta Ganesh. He started off his career in modelling and went on to feature in films and TV shows.

Aman is the son of Mithu Singh Kahneke and Gurtej Kaur Dhaliwal, and he hails from Mansa, Punjab.