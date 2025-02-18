Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Ameesha Patel gives peek into ‘lovely evening with Sonia’s Rohit’ at The Roshans success bash
Hrithik Roshan recently reunited with his Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Ameesha Patel at The Roshans success bash, and now the latter has shared some sweet inside glimpses.
The Roshans, a Netflix docuseries about the film family’s legacy, was released in January 2025. A success bash for the show was organized recently, and it was attended by the Roshan family as well as their industry friends and colleagues. Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Ameesha Patel gave a peek into her ‘lovely evening with Sonia’s Rohit.’ Their warm hug at the event was too cute to miss.
On February 17, 2025, Ameesha Patel took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture with Hrithik Roshan from The Roshans success party. The actress donned a leopard print jumpsuit, and Hrithik looked dapper in a gray shirt and black pants paired with a black denim jacket. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai duo was all smiles for the camera.
In the caption, Ameesha referred to the characters from their first film, saying, “About last night—lovely evening with SONIA’s ROHIT—for me u always be my Duggu BROSNAN first and then @hrithikroshan the super star later (pink heart emojis).”
Ameesha Patel’s post with Hrithik Roshan from The Roshans event:
Ameesha Patel also posted a video that contained more glimpses from the success bash. She was seen posing with Tiger Shroff, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Rakesh Roshan, and more. The video also showed a sweet moment as Hrithik and Ameesha greeted each other and shared a warm hug. Have a look at the clip!
In the comments section, netizens couldn’t stop gushing over Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s hit jodi. One person said, “This Jodi is super blockbuster,” while another wrote, “Really looking forward to watch then together as a Lead Pair opp eachother!! Really wish a Producer-Director is reading this!! Big Fan of @ameeshapatel9 & @hrithikroshan.”
Another user wished, “my favorite couple plsss kaho naa....pyaar hai 2 plssss we wait,” and another shared, “25 years passed of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.. still MASTERPIECE.”
The Roshans showed the journey of Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan. The series is directed by Shashi Ranjan. It was released on Netflix on January 17, 2025.
