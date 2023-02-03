Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 to be announced soon? Rakesh Roshan has THIS to say

Hrithik Roshan , who was recently seen cheering for his ladylove Saba Azad at Lollapalooza India, is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming film, Krrish 4. The Krrish series is one of the most loved franchises. The fourth instalment has been in the making for a while but the makers have not made any official announcement yet. Recently, director and producer Rakesh Roshan spilled the beans on Krrish 4 and said that announcement will happen soon.

While speaking to India Today, Rakesh Roshan revealed that Krrish 4 will be announced soon. Hrithik's fans have been waiting for the official announcement. The excitement around the project doubled after Hrithik spoke about the film on his birthday recently. The senior Roshan was asked if fans can expect the announcement soon, he said, "Very soon something should come up. We will know shortly. It is in the works."

Hrithik Roshan talks about Krrish 4

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on January 10. He was seen interacting with his die-hard fans online. During the heart-to-heart conversation, the actor was asked about Krrish 4. He revealed that the makers are stuck on 'one little technicality'. He said, "I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4) but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon."

The War actor also hinted about the possibility of Jadoo’s return. He was asked to share one fact and one rumour about the plot of Krrish 4, he replied, "Krrish looses… Jadoo Dies. It’s a tough one, tricky too."

Koi Mil Gaya was released in 2003, it was followed by Krrish in 2006 and Krrish 3 in 2013.

Work front

Apart from Krrish 4, Hrithik has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. The film will be released in January 2024.