Hrithik Roshan’s lady love Saba Azad’s birthday wish for her ‘light’ is as bright as their relationship; ‘May joy envelop you forever’

Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad took to her Instagram handle and posted a romantic birthday wish for her light with endearing pictures. Check it out.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are quite a popular couple in the tinsel town. The duo likes to keep their relationship lowkey yet significant. While Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai star is celebrating his 50th birthday, his beautiful girlfriend couldn’t help but shower him with immense love through endearing pictures from their vacation.
On January 10, Saba Azad shared a series of pictures of and with Hrithik Roshan from their vacations. The first picture featured the couple’s selfie from a beach vacation, where the birthday boy’s customized cap had our attention. The following snap was a rather cute selfie featuring the much-in-love couple flashing a sweet smile for the camera.
In the third picture, Saba hugged the War 2 actor as they posed for a selfie, followed by another adorable photo as Roshan flaunted his pout and his lady love embraced him from the back. From dates to vacation glimpses, the post concluded with a goofy selfie exuding style and comfort. "Happy whirl around the sun my love you are the light…may joy envelop you forever and then some," the post was captioned.
Soon after the post was shared, several fans flooded the comments section, extending their warm wishes to the birthday boy. Meanwhile, several users gushed over him as a fan stated, " Marry him .. He is a good man." Another fan labeled Hrithik, "the real pookie" and a user said, "@sabazad you are really lucky."
In addition to this, a fan called them, "Cuties!!" and another wished, "Jodi salamat rahe."
Earlier in the day, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, and Ameesha Patel among others posted special birthday wishes on their respective social media handles.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been in a relationship for more than three years now. On various occasions, they’re seen sharing mushy pictures with each other on special occasions and making public appearances together.
