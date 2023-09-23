Hrithik Roshan’s ladylove Saba Azad joins actor and his family for Ganpati Visarjan-PICS

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most loved celebrity couples, and they never fail to shell out major couple goals. Not just Hrithik, Saba Azad also shares a great bond with each of his family members. A few days ago, Saba joined Hrithik’s family to celebrate Rakesh Roshan’s birthday. She was also seen during the celebrations of Hrithik’s niece Suranika’s birthday. Now, Hrithik has shared pictures from Ganpati visarjan, and they feature him, Saba, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Sunaina Roshan and Suranika.

Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan and his family for Ganpati Visarjan

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account on Saturday to post pictures from the Ganpati Visarjan. The first picture shows the Roshan family posing with Ganpati idol. Saba Azad is seen posing in between Hrithik Roshan and his niece Suranika. She looks absolutely gorgeous in a yellow ethnic suit. Hrithik looks dapper in a white tee paired with an olive green hoodie and beige pants. Standing on the other side of Hrithik, is his sister Sunaina Roshan. Meanwhile, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan are also seen in the group picture. Next is a video that shows Hrithik and Suranika immersing Bappa's idol in a tub of water. The actor chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as he bids adieu to Lord Ganesha.

In the last picture, Saba, Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan and others are seen posing happily for a picture after the Ganpati visarjan. sharing the lovely snaps, Hrithik wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya ‘Tis the season for our Home and Hearts to be filled with joy & modaks (Modaks for everyone else)." Check out the post below.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Rakesh Roshan posted a lovely picture featuring three Roshan generations in one frame. The picture showed Rakesh Roshan posing with his son Hrithik Roshan and grandson Hrehaan Roshan. "The 3 Roshans," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, son Hrehaan, father Rakesh Roshan captured in three-generation moment; Sussanne Khan REACTS