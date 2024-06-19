Hrithik Roshan’s ladylove Saba Azad rushes to feel ‘in belly antics’ of mom-to-be Richa Chadha’s future cutie; see PIC

Not just Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, but their friends, family, and fans are excited to see a glimpse of their first child. Even during her pregnancy, the actress promoted her TV series Heeramandi and also attended a couple of public events.

As she enters her third trimester, the Fukrey actress is spending most of her time cuddling with her pet cat, unwinding with her husband, and laughing out loud with her bestie Saba Azad.

Saba Azad feels Richa Chadha’s bump as her baby kicks in her belly

A while ago, mom-to-be Richa Chadha was with her best pals, sharing some interesting anecdotes from her pregnancy journey. This is when the actress informed her girls that her baby moves whenever she starts talking.

To feel this miracle, Hrithik Roshan’s ladylove Saba Azad rushed to touch the actress’s belly along with two other friends. Taking to Instagram, one of them posted a beautiful glimpse of Saba feeling Richa’s bump.

She captioned it, “This magical moment happened when @therichachadha said that the baby moves every time I talk. @sabazad @par_vathy @divyaa_john rushed to get a feel of future cutie’s in belly antics. Tum log kuch bhi karlo favourite maasi toh mein hee banoongi. PS: Richuu you look gorgeous.”

Take a look:

Richa was quick to acknowledge the love her friend showered on her online and wrote “Is there a sweeter photo” while reposting the image.

Richa Chadha promoted Heeramandi when she was 7 months pregnant

A couple of days ago, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to her Instagram to share about a promotional event for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut TV series. While she stated that having the filmmaker along was like spotting a rare tiger, she also expressed amazement at being able to promote the show ‘in full bloom’

Sharing multiple images, Richa wrote, “Exactly a month ago, we had a meet and greet with the media, to celebrate the success of #heeramandionnetflix ! Was fun to meet all the co-stars but the chief guest was of course, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was indeed a sighting as rare as a tiger in Ranthambore ! There’s a special story about this day, for which I am grateful to my team and I will make a reel about it tomorrow. Still can’t believe I was out promoting in full bloom when in the 7th month haha!”

Take a look:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child anytime next month.

