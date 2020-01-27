Hrithik Roshan's latest post on hope and life is winning hearts on the internet; Check it out

Hrithik recently completed 20 years in Bollywood as his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai clocked in 20 years.

When we talk about one of the handsome actors in Bollywood, the first name that pops up on our mind is . Time and Again, Hrithik has also been featured in lists of the most handsome men in the world. The actor had an amazing 2019 with two amazing movies Super 30 and War. Both the movies were a hit at the box office and loved and appreciated by the viewers. Hrithik's performance in the movies was also loved by all.

The Super 30 actor is quite active on social media. He loves posting amazing things on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Recently, sharing a picture of himself, the actor was all in praise of his picture and spoke about hope and life. He wrote, "What a nice picture of myself. Reminds me of the wonder I had as a child , reminds me of the immense hope I had against the odds . Sometimes we all need to be reminded to hold in our hearts and mind that which we want most in our lives . If you walk in with fear and anger , you will find fear and anger , go into situations with what you want to find there. What you focus on , you become. Thank you whoever took this picture for reminding me today to keep that wonder and hope alive . needed that today."

As soon as Hrithik posted this picture, the actor got many hearts on his this post. Meanwhile, Hrithik recently completed 20 years in Bollywood as his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai clocked in 20 years. Hrithik’s fans celebrated his stardom and also wanted to know his next project. Hrithik summed up his 2-decade long career in a sweet note where he compared his character from Kaho Naa Pyar Hai with Kabir from War.

