Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie describes Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's marriage ceremony as 'surreal'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who have been dating each other for a while, are now officially man and wife. The much-in-love couple has embarked on their new journey and best wishes from across the nation continue to pour in. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 19 with special vows at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse, which was attended by several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Ashutosh Gowariker, Farah Khan, and others.

Hrithik's mom Pinkie recently took to social media handle and shared a picture of herself dressed in an orange and ivory suit. Along with it, she described Farhan and Shibani's marriage ceremony as 'surreal'. Describing the wedding, she wrote, "It was too special, total bliss to have witnessed a marriage ceremony that was surreal, simplicity was the key ingredient .......God bless @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar. congratulations (sic)!!!!!!!!!!!" The wedding pictures and videos from the wedding have been doing rounds on the internet. Earlier, a clip of Farhan dancing with Hrithik Roshan at his wedding went crazy viral as the two actors vibed over their Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara song- Senorita.

Take a look:

Talking about Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s wedding, according to reports in India Today, the actor sang Tum Ho Toh from his movie Rock On for his lovely wifey. Shibani also dedicated a beautiful number for her main man and performed on John Legend’s All Of Me. Apart from this, Dil Chahta Hain, Peter Andre's Mysterious Girl, and Senorita were also among the playlist at the wedding.

