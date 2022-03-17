Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie Roshan approves his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad's Audrey Hepburn look

The Greek God Hrithik Roshan broke several hearts as he got clicked with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. The duo has often been seen together in the city walking hand-in-hand. And, Saba has become close to Hrithik’s family too and often hangs out with them.

Recently, Saba Azad channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn in her latest photoshoot and looked every inch beautiful in it. She captioned it as, "While sharing the photo, I looked at too many vintage magazines. Some more outtakes from the day I tried and failed miserably at channelling the Hepburn!! But hey it was fun anyway.” After looking at her photo, Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan also approved her look. She commented, “This is too cute a pic…very close to Hepburn.”

Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan’s niece Suranika sent Saba halwa. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a bowl containing the halwa. Saba’s caption read as, “oh my goodness @suranika is that halwaaaaaaa (heart eye emojis) I die I die of joy!! Bless you sweet girl – all puns intended (kiss emojis).”

As per a report in India Today, a common friend of both the actors told the news portal they are very much into each other and that Hrithik’s family is fond of Saba and her musical work as well. On the work front, Hrithik has Vikram Vedha and Fighter in the pipeline. Saba, on the other hand, was seen in the critically acclaimed web series Rocket Boys.

