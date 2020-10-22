Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan tests positive for Covid 19; Says 'I am asymptomatic'

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan has tested positive for Covid 19 but she is asymptomatic.

In India, even after taking all the safety measures, Covid 19 is increasing day by day. Not only common people, but several Bollywood celebrities have also contracted the deadly virus in the past few months. Now, according to the TOI report, Bollywood actor ’s mother Pinkie Roshan has tested positive for Covid 19. In a recent interview with TOI, she has confirmed that she has been tested positive but she is asymptomatic.

Pinkie who is celebrating her birthday today has said that every 20 days or so, they have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all the family members and the staff. She further added, “This time, about a week ago, I tested COVID-19 positive borderline. I have no symptoms.” Her doctors told her that yoga and her exercise regime have helped her in a big way to keep this in control. For the last 15 days, she had the virus in her. She is expected to undergo another test tomorrow and she is hoping that it will be negative. She is currently staying with her mother, daughter Sunaina and with her granddaughter, Sunarika and all of them are taking precautions.

While Rakesh Roshan said that the count Pinkie had is minimal. “Yes, she will undergo another test tomorrow" he confirmed.

Hrithik’s mother has recently shared a cryptic post for Sushant Singh Rajput. And now she took to her Instagram handle to share a still from her birthday celebration. Take a look:

Rakesh Roshan also took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife Pinkie on her birthday.

Credits :TOI

