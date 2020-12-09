Hrithik Roshan's mum shares goofy Christmas throwback photos with actor and his sons ahead of festivities

In the photos, Hrithik Roshan can be seen posing with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in a goofy avatar with a massive Christmas tree in the backdrop.

may not be making headlines for his big screen projects, but the actor's social media game has always been on point. The actor's photos in recent times have taken social media by storm and a new set of photos have now delighted fans. Shared by Hrithik's mum Pinkie Roshan, the pictures are from many years ago when the family celebrated Christmas abroad.

In the photos, Hrithik can be seen posing with sons in a goofy avatar with a massive Christmas tree in the backdrop. Not just Hrithik, but his adorable sons can also be seen making hilarious facial expressions. The actor's father Rakesh Roshan can also be seen posing with the festive decoration in the background.

Pinkie Roshan not only shared these throwback photos, but also another throwback family photo wishing her fans and followers a happy new year in advance. Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's family photos below:

Just two months ago, Hrithik Roshan made headlines for buying two new lavish and sprawling properties in Mumbai. According to Mumbai Mirror, the 'War' actor finalised the purchase of a penthouse and and an apartment in a high-rise on Juhu-Versova Link Road in Mumbai and splurged close to Rs 100 crore on the property.

He also recently found a mention in 's tweet who was reacting to a remark made against her by the Mumbai's mayor. The actress had tweeted, "The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls .... I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much."

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan gets his own slice of Mannat as he buys 2 new sprawling properties at a massive Rs 97 crore

Credits :Pinkvilla

