Hrithik Roshan's parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan shower the star with wishes on his birthday; Check it out

The handsome hunk, turns a year older today. The actor rings in his 46th birthday today and his fans can't keep calm. After Hrithik's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan wished the actor with an adorable post on her social media account, the War actor's father Rakesh Roshan and mother Pinkie Roshan too shared an adorable post for the actor on his birthday. Rakesh Roshan tweeted, "Happy Birthday Duggu my Sun keep shinning aur apni roshni se sare jahan ko roshan kardo. @iHrithik."

While mommy Pinkie Roshan shared a picture of Hrithik donning a hat and wrote, "#My dear Duggu, you are one of the noblest souls on the planet who never fails to stand up for what you believe in, see the best in others and better yourself. There is no finish line you cross because once completing a challenge you always look past it at the next milestone and push further, harder, higher. It is no wonder that so many look up to you and you have inspired millions to change their body and their mindset. You are an inspiration to me too and have brought so much to my life. On this day, I am grateful for you and the lessons YOU taught ME. I am in awe of your good heart and pray it never changes, only grows. I wish you everything and more. And I write this with a heavy heart.. heavy because it is full of love, gratitude and blessings for you. Thank you and happy birthday."

Happy Birthday Duggu my Sun keep shinning aur apni roshni se sare jahan ko roshan kardo. @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2020

Recently, the family was having a gala time vacationing together. From enjoying skiing together to chilling over dinner, the pictures from the vacay have been taking over the internet. On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff. He hasn't signed any new project yet but rumors of him signing Satte Pe Satta Remake is going around.

