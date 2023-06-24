Hrithik Roshan’s quirky reply to an older woman proposing to him wins the internet; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following. The actor has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. Be it his looks or his chiseled abs everything is loved by the fans. Well, recently the actor who will next be seen in Sidharth Anand’s aerial action film Fighter was present at the event. It was there that an older lady proposed to the War actor on the stage in front of everyone. This video is going viral for all the right reasons and what has caught everyone’s attention is the reply that the actor gave to the lady.

An older woman proposes Hrithik Roshan

Recently a video is going viral on social media wherein we can see Hrithik Roshan arriving for an event. He comes to the stage where an older woman is already standing and she cannot stop praising the star. She can be heard saying, “Main aapki bahut Badi fan hu… Ishq mein bolte hai main kayak hu…. Aur aap pe main ghayal hu. Par kya karu… main bahut pehle paida ho gayi warna shaadi main aapse karti. Hrithik can be seen smiling and instantly questioned the lady, “Aap single hai?” When the woman replies that she isn’t, the actor quips “problem wo hai. Yeh (age) inka problem nahin hain. Single toh main bhi tha.”

Hrithik Roshan's work front

Hrithik Roshan, the superstar is currently busy with the shooting of Fighter, the upcoming action film that marks his reunion with War director Siddharth Anand. Hrithik is sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in the film, which is slated to hit the theatres in the first quarter of 2024. Later, he will return to play RAW agent Kabir in War 2. He is also set to star in the upcoming installment of the Krrish franchise, which has been titled Krrish 4.

