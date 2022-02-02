Hrithik Roshan's rumoured date Saba Azad & Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad were in live-in relationship; REPORTS

Hrithik Roshan has kept his fans guessing over his relationship status for the last few days as he was snapped holding hands with Saba Azad while exiting a restaurant in Mumbai's suburbs. The actor has not yet commented but rumours are rife that Hrithik and Saba are the newest lovebirds in B-town. Coming to Saba, she has acted in numerous Bollywood flicks such as Rocket Boys, 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' and 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge'. It was also common knowledge that the actress was dating Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad back in 2013.

Imaad had even verified this in the public by claiming that they were living together, but it had gone unreported for the time. Now, it was recently reported that they were in a live-in relationship for 7 years, according to an ETimes source. The source also informed, "Imaad and Saba parted ways in 2020. At least they were together until 2020. And, yes they were living-in till then." However, it is still not revealed why the two parted ways.

Coming to the present, Mid-Day had revealed that Hrithik has reportedly been keeping the relationship with Saba under warps for months. In fact, those who already knew about the actor dating Saba were reportedly quite surprised by the actor's move to hold hands in public. A source revealed to the portal that Hrithik and Saba also vacationed in Goa for a bit. "Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source revealed.

