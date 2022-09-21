Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured GF Saba Azad and cousin Pashmina Roshan crack a joke on his latest pic

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. He always makes his fans go gaga over the pictures which he posts on social media. Today too he shared a monochrome picture of him looking handsome and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off him. But the one person who is loving his picture is non-other than his rumoured GF Saba Azad who feels that the Vikram Vedha actor looked cute.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of him looking straight into the camera with his dreamy eyes. The War actor looked extremely handsome and the moment he shared this picture, fans started pouring love. The actor captioned this image as, “I was in a sunshine state of mind, but @avigowariker decided to shoot me grey.” Saba Azad took to the comments section and wrote, “you is cute :) ok bye.” Further, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan too took to the comments section and wrote, “That look you give to PVR samosa.” To this Saba replied, “@pashminaroshan hehe crusts only.”