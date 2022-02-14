Hrithik Roshan's rumoured GF Saba Azad gets a shoutout from his ex wife Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan has been busy shooting, as there are films lined up in his kitty. But recently, he was spotted with a woman which has raised speculations. He was spotted with Saba Azad and since then, the reports are claiming that he is dating her. Well, even fans are wondering if the two are dating. The pictures had gone viral on social media. Amid all this, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was seen spending an evening with Saba. She has even shared a photo on her Instagram stories.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne shared several photos, featuring her father Sanjay Khan, brother Zayed Khan, sister Farah Khan Ali, mother Zarine, and others. The last picture showed Saba Azad standing in front of the mic and performing. “What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic),” Sussanne captioned.

Reacting to the post, Saba wrote, “Thanks my suzie so so happy you were there last night @suzkr (sic)” and posted on her Instagram stories. India Today reported that Hrithik Roshan and Saba first met each other through a common friend. Both met recently for dinner.

Take a look at the post here:

On the professional front, Saba was seen in Rocket Boys. She has also worked in Feels Like Ishq, which was released on Netflix. She made her Bollywood debut with Dil Kabaddi in 2008. Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The pair will be seen together for the first time.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad: All you need to know about actor's rumoured lady love who is an actress and musician