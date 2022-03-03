Hrithik Roshan's rumoured GF Saba Azad, who is sick, gets pampered with pizza and pasta from his family

The Greek God Hrithik Roshan broke several hearts when he was seen with actress Saba Azad walking hand in hand in the city. After that, the duo was spotted together several times and dating rumours were speculated. However, Hrithik and Saba never opened up about it. A few days back, Saba had attended Hrithik’s family lunch. The Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai actor’s uncle had posted a family photo on Instagram that also featured his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. In addition to this, Hrithik had also given a shout out to Saba on his Instagram handle on one of the occasions.

Just a few hours ago, Saba took to her Instagram to make all Hrithik’s female fan following jealous once again. As she is sick, Hrithik’s family pampered her and sent her a plate full of a scrumptious meal including pizza and pasta. While sharing the photo, Saba wrote, “When you’re home sick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you.” She further wrote, “Thankee @kanchan_roshan @suranika @pashminaroshan” with folding hands emoticons.

See Saba’s post here:

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was seen spending time with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. She had even shared a photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic).” In the picture, Saba Azad was seen standing in front of the mic and performing.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie will mark their first collaboration together.

