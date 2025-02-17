Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridhaan gets compared to Timothée Chalamet after The Roshans’ success bash appearance; here’s why

On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan and the entire Roshan clan, along with Bollywood celebrities, came together to celebrate the success of their documentary series, The Roshans. While the star-studded affair took the internet by storm, it was the War 2 actor's son, Hridhaan Roshan, who stole the spotlight with his appearance. His striking looks reminded fans of international star Timothée Chalamet.

Several videos and pictures of Hrithik Roshan ’s son, Hridhaan Roshan, have gone viral on the internet. In the trending clips, the youngest Roshan looked dashing in a blue shirt with a red pattern over a white T-shirt. In the picture below, he can be seen posing with his father, grandfather and veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan , aunt Sunaina Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, his daughter Pashmina Roshan, and more.

Picture of Hridhaan Roshan from success bash

A day later, his videos took over the internet, and several netizens gushed over him, reacting with endearing comments and drawing parallels between his looks and those of international actor Timothée Chalamet.

A comment on a Reddit thread read, "Timothy Roshan will rule this sub in two years max." Another user seconded the opinion, stating, "Yahi bolne aaya tha idhar. Gazab similarities." A third user commented, "Easily the most handsome star kid in the young lot," to which another user replied, "Hrithik ka beta hai—handsome toh hoga hi."

In addition to this, an internet user opined, "He looks like Timothy Chalamet." Meanwhile, another user quipped, "Papa ke nahi... Tim Chalamet ki carbon copy!!!!" while someone simply called him "cute."

The success bash of the documentary series witnessed the presence of several Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, Rekha, Mahima Chaudhary, Udit Narayan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Siddharth Anand, and many more who joined to celebrate the success of the Netflix show.

The 17-year-old Hridhaan Roshan is the elder son of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. Their second son’s name is Hrehaan Roshan.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial War 2 alongside Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani. The highly-awaited sequel to the 2019 release, War is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. It is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2025.