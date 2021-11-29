Hrithik Roshan's Sunday with niece Suranika & cousin Pashmina was all about lazing around after Pizza treat

Weekends certainly are all about chilling with loved ones and ensuring that one rejuvenates to take on the next week. Speaking of this, it looks like superstar Hrithik Roshan certainly spent a chill and calm Sunday with his loved ones and we know this from his latest update on social media. The Fighter star, who usually keeps his fans updated, shared a glimpse of his relaxing Sunday with cousin Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika on social media and left fans in awe.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Hrithik shared a photo in which he is seen lying down on a mat with his niece Suranika and cousin Pashmina chilling on their own. Sharing the photo, Hrithik wrote, "Sunday-ing." On the other hand, Hrithik’s niece Suranika also shared the same photo on her social media handle and called the laziness of Hrithik, Pashmina and her, a 'Pizza aftermath.' Not just this, Hrithik's niece shared several glimpses of their villa garden while chilling together.

Take a look:



Meanwhile, Hrithik recently returned from Dubai after completing a schedule of his film, Vikram Vedha remake. The film will star him along with Saif Ali Khan. It is a Hindi remake of a South film that originally stars R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Hrithik shot for his portions in Dubai and while he was doing the same, photos of the actor had surfaced on social media too.

Besides this, Hrithik also is gearing up for aerial action in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it will release in 2023.

