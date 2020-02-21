Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 wins him the best actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Hrithik Roshan has been felicitated with the best actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for his film Super 30 and fans can now rejoice.

has definitely had one of the finest 2019 given two of his films released last year and in fact, both of them did very well at the box office. While War, his first film with Tiger Shroff saw the Greek God do two of the things he does best, action, and dance, the other film, Super 30, where he stepped into the shoes of mathematician Anand Kumar got him a lot of critical acclaim and now, here comes the award for the same.

Hrithik has been awarded the best actor for his role in the film at the Dadasaheb International Film Festival, and we bet that fans want to cheer for him right now. The awards were held in Mumbai on Thursday, and while the actor's name was announced for the category, the audience cheered out loud, leaving fans to wonder what a spectacle it would have been after all. The movie also starred Mrunal Thakur in the lead role and traced the journey of mathematician wizard Anand, who not only trained 30 underprivileged students for IIT but got them through.

Meanwhile, Hrithik went through quite the transformation for his role as he moved on from Anand in Super 30 to Kabir in War, and while the actor did admit that the former was relatively easier and also went on to joke how he thinks he might have been a Bihari in his previous life, he did say how both of them are the same person with the same heart, but how they treat you is different.

Credits :Pinkvilla

