Hrithik Roshan’s THIS statement got tears in Anil Kapoor’s eyes on Fighter sets; Find out

It is finally that day for which fans have been waiting with bated breaths. Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has been released and we bet fans cannot wait to hit the theatres. The team of the film has been on a promotional spree for the past couple of days and last night we saw Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor host a special screening of the film for their industry friends. Well, in a media interaction recently, the War star praised Anil which left him emotional.

Hrithik Roshan compares Anil Kapoor’s hard work to that of an Olympic sportsperson

In a recently held media interaction, Hrithik Roshan spoke to Anil Kapoor and said that he has worked as an assistant while watching the Pukaar star in many films, his dad’s films. He modeled his process of how to get into the film as an actor by seeing Anil. He has spent 3-4 years doing that and he called himself a good assistant. In fact, Hrithik added that even now he loves shifting between being Siddharth Anand’s actor and Siddharth Anand’s assistant. He added, “As an assistant main aapko dekhta tha (used to watch you), I used to learn and then of course whatever happened in the journey.”

Hrithik Roshan further compared Anil Kapor’s dedication and hard work to that of an Olympic sportsperson. While narrating an incident, the War star recalled that on the sets of Fighter, they were doing a scene in the corridor. Before this, Hrithik had just seen a few scenes of the film, and after which when he came on the set with Anil, he made sure to go to him and praise him.

“I had come to you and told you that a scene in the film – which was written on paper as a very aggressive scene and then – I saw what you did and told you that you have interpreted this scene in an entirely different emotion and what you have done, you have taken the film from there to there (enacts elevation) in one scene,” added Hrithik.

Anil Kapoor gets emotional on receiving a compliment from Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan revealed that he was surprised to see a seasoned actor like Anil Kapoor getting emotional upon receiving a compliment. The Bang Bang actor added that when he told him this, his eyes welled up and he had tears. Hrithik confessed that he was just looking at Anil and wondered about the efforts and hard work that he must have put into the scene. “My God, this man must have put so much of himself into that one scene that when he is getting to hear that he has done well, he has tears in his eyes. This is after 4 decades of doing what he does and still having the power to give that much into a scene, that day I again turned into an assistant and watched him.”

Fighter secures a U/A certification after two cuts

Last year, ahead of the release of Pathaan, the film got mired into a lot of controversy, especially with the song Besharam Rang. CBFC had demanded ten cuts in the film which included Deepika Padukone’s close-up shots. Three changes were made in Besharam Rang where buttocks shots, side-pose, and sensuous dance movements’ had to be removed. Now, when Fighter has secured a U/A certification after two cuts, one of which encompasses ‘sexually suggested visuals’, Siddharth revealed that he is not bothered about how CBFC’s demand may hamper the flow of the film.

