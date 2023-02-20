Hubby goals: How Shahid Kapoor didn't let go of Mira Rajput's hand at Sidharth-Kiara's Mehendi; PIC
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s latest candid picture from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s mehendi ceremony has left fans gushing! Take a look.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7th, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput were among those who attended Sid and Kiara’s wedding in Jaisalmer. A few days ago, Sidharth and Kiara shared some gorgeous snaps from their mehendi sundowner, in which they are seen wearing co-ordinated ivory and yellow ensembles. Now, much to fans’ delight, Mira Rajput has shared a lovely candid picture of herself and Shahid from Sid and Kiara’s mehendi ceremony.
Shahid Kapoor holds Mira Rajput’s hand in unseen pic from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Mehendi
In the latest picture shared by Mira Rajput, she is seen holding Shahid Kapoor’s hand, while she gets mehendi applied on the other hand. The picture was clicked outdoors, in the lawn at Suryagarh, and Mira is seen seated on a couch, while Shahid stands next to her. Mira looks gorgeous in a pink organza saree from designer Manish Malhotra. A few days ago, Mira had shared solo portraits of herself in this very same saree that she wore for Sidharth and Kiara’s mehendi ceremony. She apired the pastel pink saree with a sleeveless blouse that had heavy embroidery.
Meanwhile, Shahid is seen in an off-white angrakha kurta, with brown and yellow print over it, paired with white pyjamas. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, “Hi,” along with a red heart emoji.
Fans react to Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s pic from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Mehendi
Needless to say, fans couldn’t stop gushing over Shahid and Mira. While one fan commented, “The way he is holding your hand with so much care and love ...,” another one wrote, “Gorgeous couple.” A third Instagram user commented, “What a perfect click.”
Meanwhile, a few days ago, Sidharth and Kiara shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony, and wrote, “Pyaar ka rang chada hai.” For the occasion, Kiara wore a heavily embroidered ivory lehenga with yellow net dupatta, while Sidharth looked dapper in a kurta bandhi with tonal threadwork, paired with patiala pants, and a Kashmiri woven shawl.
