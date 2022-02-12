Hug Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone & her mom-in-law, airport hugs that went viral

As you all know, Valentines week is going on and there are several days that people are celebrating every day and today, it is Hug Day. A hug is a very loving gesture that one gives not only to their partners but also to their loved ones. Also, a very commonplace where we often tend to see a lot of hugs is the airport. Talking about Bollywood celebs, there have been several times when we see them hugging either their partners, kids, parents at the airport. So today on Hug Day, we list down 4 such hugs of celebs at the airport.

Katrina Kaif’s lovey-dovey hug to hubby Vicky Kaushal

The newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal often paint the town red with their romantic pictures on social media. Their wedding pictures had taken the internet by quite a storm and even now fans want to see more of them. Well, just after their wedding Vicky had to leave for his work commitments and like a caring wife, Kat had come to see him off at the airport and before he got down from the car, the actress gave him a warm hug and that is what every man dreams of.

Deepika’s caring hug to her mother-in-law Anju

Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen arriving at the airport with her mother-in-law Anju. After she posed for the paps and fans, there came her sweetest gesture as a daughter-in-law. DP turned towards Ranveer Singh’s mom and hugged her. Indeed this mother-in-law and daughter-in-law hug was one of the sweetest airport hugs.

Virat Kohli’s caring hug to Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the cutest couples on the block. They manage to make our hearts melt every time. No matter what time it is or what place it is, when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma come out in public, one can always expect paparazzi hound near them. Well, something similar happened when the India cricket captain came to the Airport to see off his wife in New Delhi. The Bollywood actress was in the national capital to promote her upcoming movie. And Kohli made sure she gets a good send-off as he hugged her amidst the flashing cameras before the two headed in different directions in their respective cars.

Shah Rukh Khan’s goodbye hug to daughter Suhana Khan

SRK is a dotting father and loves his kids immensely. Be it his daughter Suhana Khan or his son AbRam Khan and Aaryan Khan. We all know that Suhana studied abroad and used to often travel back and fro to India. It is obviously a hard feeling for any parent to bid their child Goodbye who is going abroad for his/her studies. Well, in this video SRK can be seen hugging his daughter Suhana at the airport as she leaves for her studies.

