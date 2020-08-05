Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Madhuri Dixit revisits ‘fun memories’ with Salman Khan as the film clocks 26 years

Today, as Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun clocks 26 years, Madhuri Dixit took to social media to revisit the film. Take a look

Today, as and starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun clocks 26 years, our gorgeous Nisha aka Madhuri Dixit took to social media to revisit fun memories of the film and share a now and then photo with her Salman Khan aka Prem wherein they are seen gazing at each other and alongside the photo, Madhuri wrote, “Then & now! Can't believe it's been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today. बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद और ढेर सारा प्यार”

Soon after, fans of the actors left comments requesting filmmakers to bring back the jodi of Nisha and Prem on screen. That said, as we speak, Salman Khan is quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse, and while prior to the lockdown, Salman Khan was shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, now it is being said that the film has been postponed, and the makers are aiming for Republic Day 2021 release. Also, it is being reported that the makers of Radhe are thinking of letting go of a song which is not integral to the narrative.

Talking about Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and the film was based on Keshav Prasad Mishra’s Hindi novel Kohbar Ki Shart. For all those who don’t know, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the film became the highest grossing Indian film, and the film won National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Radhe: Salman Khan to return to sets in November, contemplating dropping a song not important to narrative?

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×