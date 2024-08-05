Hum Aapke Hain Koun turns 30: DYK Anupam Kher suffered facial paralysis while shooting antakshri scene? Here’s how Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit reacted

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun was released 30 years from today and is still one of the most loved movies of all time. Written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this family musical saga starred several known faces including Anupam Kher who once shared an interesting trivia from the movie’s set.

Many don’t know but the veteran actor had suffered facial paralysis during HAHK’s shoot but shot the iconic antakshri sequence in that condition only. While appearing on an old episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Kher revealed in Hindi that he was first intimated about the same when he was visiting Anil Kapoor over food. This was the time when Sunita Kapoor said, 'Anupam, you are not blinking with one eye'.

This was followed by the next morning’s incident when he was brushing his teeth and water slipped through his mouth on his own. Anupam Kher then rushed to Yash Chopra and told him everything including the part that since last night his face had been shifting to the left side.

The veteran director advised him to go to the doctor who then advised Kher to not do anything for two months and to relax at home. “He told me to take the medicines as I was in very bad shape,” Kher recalled.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anant-Radhika Wedding: Madhuri Dixit recreates iconic Choli Ke Peeche song and not just her hubby but entire Internet is melting

However, it was also the first day of Anupam Kher in Antakshri scene (the pillow game sequence followed by songs) in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! When the 69-year-old was returning from his doctor’s appointment, he thought “If I go home today and take rest for two months, I will stay in fear my entire life.” For years to come, he will think that leaving work is the only solution when ill.

Anupam didn’t want to hold that thought and straight up went to Filmistan where the shooting was happening. “For a long time, Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan thought I was doing comedy by making a face,” said Kher adding that he later gathered everyone and informed them about his situation while also assuring that he was ready to shoot.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun was a game changer for Bollywood with the popularisation of less violent cinema and a fresh movie distribution system escalated by Rajshri.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anant-Radhika Wedding: Salman Khan hugs Madhuri Dixit's hubby, Priyanka Chopra aces Chikni Chameli hooksteps; AP Dhillon takes over in INSIDE videos