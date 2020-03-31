Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam CLIMAX 2.0: Nandini going with Vanraj or Sameer, how would you like the film to end?

One of the most loved films of Bollywood is Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, what if you were given a chance to change the end, who would you want Aishwarya Rai aka Nandini to end up with? Tell us as we embark upon Climax 2.0.

A 90s romantic film that still makes us emotional and uses all the tissues from the box is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The movie starring , Aishwarya Rai and was released in 1999. Aishwarya portrayed the role of Nandini; Salman played the character of Sameer and Ajay played Vanraj. While the movie was about true love, there have been numerous instances where one would have thought, what if Nandini didn’t go back to Vanraj in the end and had said yes to Sameer?

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was loved by the audience as well as the critics and still finds a place in people's heart. The movie showcased drama, fun, dance, festivals, family, romance, hatred and all the emotions. The romantic story also gave us memorable moments like watching the moon through a netted dupatta, the Garba steps from Dholi Taro, the dialogue, 'Hawa ka jhoka' and much more. Aishwarya, Ajay and Salman's acting was commendable. The movie also received many accolades for the performances and direction.

While there could be different ways in which Nandini, Sameer and Vanraj’s lives would have unfolded, the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali picked the one where Nandini goes back to her husband Vanraj after realising that Vanraj is her true soul mate. Sameer realises that she doesn't have that love for him which she earlier used to harbour and lets her go back. While the film still remains iconic, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam could have had an alternative ending that we’re calling CLIMAX 2.0.

Check out the climax scene here:

While most of the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam fans believed that Nandini going back to Vanraj, who showed undying love for Nandini was better, many would argue that Nandini should have stayed with Sameer as he also loved her unconditionally and was her first love. Well, what are your thoughts on it? How do you think the film should have been the ended? Share it with us in the comments section below. Pinkvilla is all set to give you a chance to change how Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam should have ended.

As we begin our series of Climax 2.0, tell us in the comments section if you would like to change the ending of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More