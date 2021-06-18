Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns 22: Salman Khan posts an old PIC with Sanjay Leela Bhansali & remembers the film

The emotional love triangle is still very much fresh in the fans’ minds. The film was released in 1999 and was a huge hit at the box office.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has completed 22 years today. The love triangle featured , , and in the lead role. The film is still remembered by fans for its emotional story, music, and extraordinary cinematography. The emotional drama was a huge hit at the box office. It was released in 1999. The lead actors have taken a trip down a memory lane and shared some sweet memories from the film.

Salman Khan, who played the role of Sameer, took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture from the treasure box. He wrote, ‘Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko….. @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions’. In the picture, he is seen sitting on the railing and smiling watching the ace director. While the director looks like is busy explaining a scene. The actor is looking dashing in a blue blazer and white T-shirt. Fans also dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.

Earlier in the day, Ajay also took to his Twitter handle and share few photos from the shoot of the film. In the first picture, he is seen sitting with his director and checking the monitor. The next two are stills from the film, one with Salman and the other with Aishwarya.

He captioned it as “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled.’ The production house has also shared a lot of unseen pictures on its official Instagram page.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn is 'humbled' as Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai co starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns 22; PHOTOS

Credits :Salman Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×