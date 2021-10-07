Hum Do Hamare Do: Meet Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon with 'adopted maa baap' Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak on Oct 29

Having entertained the audience with quirky film concepts like Bala, Stree, Luka Chuppi and more, Maddock Films is back with another quirky rom-com, Hum Do Hamare Do. The teaser was released on Wednesday and it featured Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao along with Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. The story seemed to be revolving around Kriti and Rajkummar who are in search of parents and well, their search seems to end at Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. Today, the first poster and the release date was announced by the makers.

Taking to social media handles, the makers shared a poster featuring Kriti, Rajkummar posing with 'adopted' parents Paresh and Ratna. In the poster, we can see Kriti and Rajkummar clad in formal black suits as they pose next to the senior stars who will be seen essaying the role of their adopted parents in the quirky rom-com. The film's teaser also showcased how Raj and Kriti plan to adopt Paresh and Ratna Pathak Shah as their parents. The quirky film will hit the OTT screens on Disney+Hotstar on the occasion of Diwali.

Take a look:

The film has been shot in the parts of Chandigarh amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Starring Kriti, Raj, Paresh and Ratna Pathak Shah, the film is directed by Abhishek Jain and backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. It also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha, Prachee Shah Paandya. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar on October 29, 2021.

Also Read|Hum Do Humare Do Teaser Out: Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao are here to make this Diwali ‘familywaali’