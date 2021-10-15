Hum Do Hamare Do Song Bansuri Out: Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao's track is a groovy dance number

A week ago Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer Hum Do Humare Do film trailer has been released. It received a good response from the audience. The comedy-drama also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Prachee Shah Paandya among others. Well, to maintain the curiosity among the fans, makers have released the first song of the film ‘Bansuri’. The song features the lead actors and it is a peppy number. The clip shows an elaborate dance number with foot-tapping beats as the leading duo appears in a stunning look.

The song opens with Kriti Sanon, dressed in black lehenga and full bold makeup, and Rajkummar Rao, dressed in also black attire with mirror worked jacked, dancing on the song. Their chemistry is looking very nice in the song. However, the song is also a foot-tapping number. You will surely dance to the number. Meanwhile, in the trailer, we get to see Rajkummar Rao going to great lengths to win the love of his life. In the film, the lead actor will be seen adopting parents so that he can marry his love. When Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah arrive as his parents, a hilarious scene starts.

On the work, Kriti was last seen in Mimi that was released on the digital platform. She will be next seen in Adipurush.

Watch the song here:

The Abhishek Jain directorial is gearing up for a digital release on October 29. The storyline revolves around Rao and Sanon's characters who adopt their parents.

