Hum Do Hamare Do song Kamli: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's sweet love ballad will tug at your heartstrings

The second song from Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon starrer Hum Do Hamare Do, Kamli is finally out and it is bound to impress you. Featuring Rajkummar and Kriti's love story, the song showcases how they both come close and fall for each other. The endearing love story gets the support of vocals by Jubin Nautiyal, Divya Kumar & Sachin- Jigar. The song is composed by Sachin - Jigar and the lyrics are composed by Shellee. Hum Do Hamare Do is all set to release next week on Disney+Hotstar.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "KAMLI song out NOW!#HumDoHamareDo Streaming from 29th October, on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex." The song video features montages between Kriti and Raj from the romantic-comedy that also features Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. The first song Bansuri received a lot of love from the audience and the chemistry between Raj and Kriti grabbed the attention. Now, the sweet love ballad crooned by Jubin Nautiyal & Divya Kumar is bound to tug at your heartstrings.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Hum Do Hamare Do revolves around Rajkummar's character, who in a quest to get married to his love played by Kriti, goes in search of parents on rent. How he meets Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, who consent to be his parents but have a history of their own, is the story of the film. Directed by Abhishek Jain, the film's trailer received a thumbs up from the audience and many are looking forward to seeing the fun banter between the star cast on screen. The film releases on Disney+Hotstar on October 29, 2021.

Also Read|Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao's family drama is the perfect amount of crazy & romance