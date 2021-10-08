Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer feat Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon & others to be out on THIS date

After a long wait, the release date of Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer Hum Do Hamare Do has been announced this week. The film that also stars senior actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Paresh Rawal will be out ahead of Diwali on Disney+Hotstar. Amid this, on Friday, Kriti also announced the trailer release date of the film. Along with the trailer out date, Kriti also shared a quirky new poster featuring the entire cast of the upcoming romantic comedy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti wrote, "Iss Diwali, hamara poora parivaar, karega aapke poore parivaar ka manoranjan. Trailer out on 11th October. Watch #HumDoHamareDo, Streaming 29th October, on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex." Along with her caption, Kriti shared a new poster featuring Rajkummar, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana and other actors. All seemed to be decked up for celebrations in the quirky new poster shared by the makers. Yesterday, Kriti and Rajkummar had announced the release date of the film.

The rom-com is directed by Abhishek Jain and backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Previously, the teaser of Hum Do Hamare Do showcased how a couple in love was in search of parents and their search ends with Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal's characters. The quirky comedy promises to make Diwali entertaining for families with a stellar cast of Kriti, Raj, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. Skipping the theatrical route, Raj and Kriti's film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. It is slated to release on October 29, 2021.

